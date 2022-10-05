President of "Energoatom" Kotin will perform duties of general director of Zaporizhzhia NPP

On October 4, the IAEA announced that Ihor Murashov, the general director of Zaporizhzhia NPP, released from captivity, will not continue working at the plant.

Petro Kotin stated this in a video message, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the current legislation, permitting and regulatory documents, I have decided to take over the duties of the General Director of the ZNPP. The administration of the plant has been transferred to Kyiv, starting from the moment of the abduction of the ZNPP General Director Ihor Murashov by the occupiers," said Kotin.

He emphasized that all decisions regarding the operation of the station in the future will be made directly at the central office of "Energoatom". At the same time, all technical issues of the ZNPP will be resolved, as before, by the station's technical staff in agreement with the central office.

Kotin also called on ZNPP workers not to sign any agreements with the Russians.

