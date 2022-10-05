Peskov says that Russians will regain liberated Ukrainian territories

The press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmytro Peskov, expressed confidence that the Russian occupiers will once again seize the territories of Ukraine liberated by the Ukrainian military, on which the Russian Federation previously held pseudo-referendums and which Putin "joined Russia."

He told Russian journalists about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

Journalists asked if there are any contradictions between Putin's words that the "accepted territories" are with Russia forever and that Russian troops are retreating from some territories.

"There is no contradiction here, they will be with Russia forever, they will be returned," Peskov replied.

Read more: Leaders of 27 EU member states declared that they do not recognize new annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine by Russian Federation

He also added that the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine "became part of Russia" in those borders where the military-civilian administration of the occupiers operated "at the time of acceptance."

"But I repeat once again, certain territories there will be returned. And we will continue to consult with the population that shows a desire to live with Russia," Peskov added.