European Union’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, despite nuclear threats of Russian Federation, - Borrell

It is necessary to show that the EU’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, despite the Russian Federation’s threats to use nuclear weapons.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The war has entered a new phase. A dangerous phase, for sure, because we are facing a terrible scenario that we must not turn a blind eye to. It is a conventional war scenario involving nuclear power. A nuclear power that is now backing away from the conventional scenario and threatening to use nuclear weapons. This is a really worrying scenario in which we have to show that our support for Ukraine is unwavering," Borrell said, speaking in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

The head of EU diplomacy emphasized that the EU's support for Ukraine is not just a matter of generosity.

"Our support for Ukraine must be unwavering because Ukraine's security is inextricably linked with ours. What is decided there will be our future. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, what will be decided there will be our future. That is why it is so important to achieve that, as others in Europe have done, by giving up our old imperial ambitions, Russia will also give them up," Borrell stressed.

