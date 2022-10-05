"I was surprised by results of referendums," - Putin

The President of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, claims that the results of the so-called "referendums" that took place in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine came as a surprise to him.

As Censor.NET informs, Putin's words were quoted by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

"To be honest, the results of the referendums not only pleased me, but also surprised me - after all, people lived and continue to live in such difficult conditions... the result, of course, is more than convincing, and it is completely transparent, this result is not subject to any doubt," the Russian dictator assures.

