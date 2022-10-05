Mummified bodies of two men were found in de-occupied village in Kharkiv region, - National Police

The mummified bodies of two men were found in the basement of a destroyed house in the village of Kamianka of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the State Police of the Kharkiv Region.

"Employees of the Izium district police department conducted an inspection of the scene of the incident. The discovered remains are aimed at conducting a forensic medical examination. Specialists will determine the cause of death of the people. Based on this fact, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war)" - the message says.

Police officers continue to record the crimes of the Russian military in the Kharkiv region.

