In order to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, it will be necessary to pass exam on knowledge of Constitution, history of Ukraine and Ukrainian language: Council Committee supported draft law

The council committee supported the draft law, according to which Ukrainian citizenship will be granted to persons who successfully pass a test on knowledge of the History of Ukraine, the Constitution and the language.

This was reported by People's Deputy "Servants of the People" Roman Hryshchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"If you want Ukrainian citizenship, take a test on the history of Ukraine, knowledge of the Constitution and the Ukrainian language. The committee has just approved the relevant draft law. Voting in the Verkhovna Rada is coming soon," the parliamentarian said.

According to Hryshchuk, the draft law was developed by the Cabinet of Ministers to fulfill the president's request.

"Citizens of Ukraine brought this idea to the president with a petition that garnered 26,578 signatures," added the People's Deputy.

