Attacks of occupiers were repelled in areas of settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk and Novomykhailivka, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 5, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! The heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues for 224 days. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions. The enemy is regrouping units of their troops in separate directions.

The enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carries out remote mining of the territory in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. During the current day, the occupiers launched three rockets and two air strikes, launched more than fifteen attacks from rocket salvo systems. Objects and civilian population of more than 20 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. Among them are Bila Tserkva, Ridkodub, Siversk, Soledar, Bilohirka, Karlivka, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Kryvy Rih and Myrne.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Holyshivske and Pysarivka settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Ivashky, Huriiv Kozachok, Udy, Ridkodub, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka, Kamianka, Novoliubivka, Terny, Torske, Ivanivka, Serebrianka, Spirne and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ivanhrad, Zaitseve, Odradivka, New York, and Yuriivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novosilka, Vremivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Pavlivka, Vesele, Chervone, Dorozhnianka and Mala Tokmachka settlements.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to take measures to regroup and withdraw his units. Fired more than 25 settlements along the contact line. In particular, Velyke Artakove, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Andriivka, Novohredneve, Sukhy Stavok, Luch, Stepova Dolyna, Soldatske, Pravdyne and Myrne.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, and Novomykhailivka.

As a result of the successful actions of the Defense Forces in the Kherson direction, enemy units suffered losses and are trying to evacuate the wounded and equipment to the nearest crossings across the Dnipro River. In particular, the enemy moved up to 150 wounded servicemen and about 50 units of damaged military equipment to the settlement of Vesele, near the Kakhovka HPP. In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, due to a large number of wounded and the overloading of local medical institutions, the enemy has equipped and is using a school as a military hospital. According to preliminary information, up to 200 wounded servicemen are there.

The command of units of the Russian occupation forces continues to recruit prisoners in order to replenish the losses of personnel. According to preliminary information, more than 650 prisoners from the strict-regime correctional colonies of the Stavropol region agreed to take part in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than ten strikes. The defeat of nine areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down seven enemy UAVs. Six of them are of Iranian production. During the current day, missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 12 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as 10 other important enemy objects.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.