One of six reactors is planned to be launched at Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

At Zaporizhzhya NPP, which is currently controlled by Russian occupants, one of six power units is planned to be restarted.

It was stated by IAEA, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hromadske.

The management of the Ukrainian operational staff informed the IAEA experts that preparations are underway to launch Unit 5 at reduced capacity to produce steam and heat for the needs of the NPP. It will take some time to complete all preparatory work.

The day before, Energoatom President Petro Kotin said in an interview with AP that two reactors could be restarted at ZNPP within a few days. This is necessary to protect safety installations when winter approaches and temperatures drop.

"If you have low temperatures, you will just freeze everything inside. The safety equipment will be damaged. So you need heating, and the only heating will come from the reactor that will work," Kotin said.

It should be reminded that on the night of September 11, the last working power unit No.6 was shut down at Zaporizhzhya NPP, which had been supplying the plant's own needs until now. Therefore, all NPP units were transferred to the safest state - cold shutdown. Now the electricity required for reactor cooling and other important safety functions at ZNPP is supplied from the power system of Ukraine.

Ukrainian specialists continue to work at the plant, despite the presence of representatives of Rosatom and Russian occupants. The situation at ZNPP is also monitored by the IAEA representatives.

On October 5, Putin signed a document, according to which the Russian government should ensure "the acceptance of ZNPP nuclear energy facilities and other property necessary for its activities into federal ownership".