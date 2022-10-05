Belarus does not plan to hold mobilization, - Security Council Secretary Wolfowitz

State Secretary of Belarus Security Council Alexander Volfovich said that Republic does not plan to carry out mobilization, and now mobilization checks are taking place.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

On the STV TV channel on Wednesday, Wolfowitz said that in the Armed Forces and other structures of the power bloc of the country, "mobilization checks are being held, where reserves of different categories are called up for 25-30 days, to restore skills."

