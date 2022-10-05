Ukraine calls for sanctions against Rosatom over attempted appropriation of Zaporizhzhia NPP - MFA

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers as null and void President Vladimir Putin’s decree on "taking into federal ownership" temporarily occupied ZNPP.

It was stated in claim of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

"A long list of crimes and gross violations of international law by Russia since the beginning of its full-scale aggression against Ukraine has been replenished today with another crime - an illegal attempt to take control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We consider the relevant decree of the Russian President in this regard null and void," the Foreign Ministry said. It is emphasized that this crime further increases the risks and threats in the field of nuclear safety caused by the Russian occupation of ZNPP.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invites the European Union, the G7 countries and other partners to urgently consider imposing sanctions against the Russian state corporation Rosatom, its affiliated companies and institutions, as well as other key factors in the Russian nuclear energy sector.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on the member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency to limit cooperation in any projects with Russia, which resorts to undisguised nuclear blackmail of the whole world, and counts on a clear position and proactive role in these matters from the Director General of the IAEA.

"We warn Russian citizens who will carry out criminal orders to appropriate the civilian nuclear infrastructure of Ukraine about criminal liability for their illegal actions and the irreversibility of punishment. We demand from the Russian side to ensure the safety and inviolability of Ukrainian citizens who continue to perform critical functions at the nuclear power plant," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

It is emphasized the need for maximum mobilization of efforts from all members of the international community to ensure the speedy de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the control of Ukraine as the only way to eliminate current threats in the field of nuclear safety.

As a reminder, on 5 October, Putin signed a dicree, according to which the Russian government should ensure "acceptance of Zaporizhzhia NPP nuclear energy facilities and other property necessary for its operation into federal ownership".