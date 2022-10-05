Russians shelled Sumy region 3 times during October 5, - OVA

Head of Sumy Regional Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi made public information about Russian shelling of Sumy region on October 5.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by him in Telegram.

Zhyvytskyi noted: "The situation as of 22:00 on October 5, 2022. There were 3 shelling of the Esmanska and Seredyno-Budska hromadas during the day. A total of 35 hits. They fired from cannon artillery and mortars. As a result of mortar shelling, in one of the Seredyno-Budska hromada villages, the roof of a shed was damaged and windows in the house terrace were smashed. There were no casualties."

