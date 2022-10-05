Russians have taken to an unknown destination more than 1000 Ukrainian refugees who were waiting on Estonian border

More than a thousand Ukrainian refugees, who gathered at Estonian southeastern border, were taken by Russians in trucks in an unknown direction.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Estonia Lauri Läänemets, іnforms Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

As noted, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Agency (ABA) is trying to find out the fate of Ukrainians.

"A little more than a thousand people were waiting near the border, but today they are gone - they were put in trucks and taken away, - Läänemets said. - Now the police and the Border Guard Department are working to obtain this information."

According to the Minister, the DPS is using drones to determine where the Russian authorities have sent the refugees.

The Head of the border crossing point Peter Maran suggested that the refugees could have been provided with temporary accommodation by Russian volunteers, so that people who spent several days on the street would not freeze.

Read more: Russians do not allow about 1,000 refugees from occupied territories of Ukraine to enter Latvia, - Haidai

The Estonian Interior Minister does not rule out that Russia is preparing a provocation - an attempt of mass illegal border crossing. He expressed concern that in such a scenario Russian citizens and agents of Russian special services may join real refugees. However, there is no exact information on the whereabouts of the Ukrainians.