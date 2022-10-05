A dentist from Kharkiv region said that box with torn teeth is similar to that taken away from him by Russian occupiers to scare people

A dentist from Kharkiv region said that a box with yellow steel teeth (which look like gold) was taken from him by occupants to scare people

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by journalists of Bild, who visited the village of Pisky-Radkivsky in Kharkiv region





There they met a local dentist and showed him the photos of the teeth in the box, previously published by the Head of National Police Investigation Department in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov, as well as Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

"The teeth look like those stolen from my office, my house was looted by Russians. They are from people I have been treating all these years. I took these teeth out", - local dentist Serhiy (he is the only dentist in the village) told them about the photo.

The doctor suspects that the Russians stole the teeth because they thought they were made of gold (in fact they are stainless steel) and to intimidate the Ukrainians. "I was told by neighboring residents that the Russians allegedly scared people with this," Serhiy said.

Serhiy also showed journalists his other collection of teeth.

