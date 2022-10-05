President of EP Metsola calls on EU countries to start supplying tanks to Ukraine

The EU countries should start supplying tanks to Ukrainian military. This will help them to de-occupy seized by Russia territory.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"Ukrainians need weapons that they can fight with to regain their territory, and that means, for example, Leopard II tanks, which several member states have," Metsola said.

She added that discussions on the supply of tanks should be key for the EU against the backdrop of escalation by Russia and the successful counter-offensive of the Ukrainian military. According to the Head of the European Parliament, the countries that agree to start supplying tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive compensation from the European Peace Fund.

Metsola also stressed that the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine "will not lead to a significant reduction" of the overall defense capability of individual countries. She noted that she will repeat her call during the summit in Prague on October 7, which will be attended by EU leaders.

