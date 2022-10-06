Two women were killed as result of attack on Zaporizhzhia, 3-year-old child was injured. At least 5 people under rubble - RMA

The occupiers hit high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets. So far, two dead are known.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Preliminarily, regarding the victims of the enemy attack! One woman died. Another died in an ambulance. There are at least 5 people under the rubble of houses," he said.

According to the old woman, many people were saved.

"Among them is a three-year-old girl, the child has been taken care of. A rescue operation is underway at the scene," he summarizes.

It should be noted that at dawn on October 6, the occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets.

