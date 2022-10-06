In Nizhny Novgorod region, teacher advised students to go to prison so as not to go to war: "Ukraine is stronger and will still win"

The 25-year-old teacher said that she should not go on a special operation as cannon fodder, because "Ukraine is stronger and will win anyway."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

25-year-old Olga Lyzunkova gave her speech two days after the announcement of partial mobilization. She addressed the students and said that it is not necessary to go on a special operation as cannon fodder, because "Ukraine is stronger and will win anyway." It is better, according to the girl, to just go to prison.

Not all students appreciated Lyzunkova's speech. Later, the police learned about the teacher's monologue. Lyzunkova was issued a protocol for discrediting the Russian army. Now she faces a fine or administrative arrest.

Read more: EU should give up Russian oil and gas, - Truss