European political community will not become alternative to joining EU, - Borrell

The European political community, the first meeting of which will take place today in Prague, will not be an alternative to the enlargement of the European Union or a substitute for full membership in the EU.

This was emphasized by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a blog on the website of the European External Action Service, Censor.NET informs.

According to Borrell, after a preliminary discussion by members of the European Council on the creation of the European Union, the first inaugural meeting of this structure will be held on October 6 in Prague with the participation of the leaders of 27 member states, all candidate countries, as well as Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Great Britain, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Liechtenstein - a total of leaders of 44 European countries.

"This will be an event ... with a large number of participants. It cannot be more than an initial exchange (of opinions. - Ed.). Several questions remain unresolved, in particular, what will be the main purpose of the ENP, the final terms of its membership, and how it will be built its relationship with the EU. And how it will work in practice. For example, whether it will make decisions and have its own budget. Although many aspects need to be clarified, it is at least clear to me that the ENP cannot be an alternative to EU enlargement (or a replacement for full membership)", - wrote the high representative of the EU.

The European political community, he believes, should also have "added value" for cooperation with existing institutions, such as the OSCE, the Council of Europe, as well as with EU framework initiatives, such as the Eastern Partnership. This new community should unite countries on the basis of common values ​​and principles.

Borrell also noted that it should be an easily accessible and effective structure, and at the same time it should not turn into a place only for meetings and conversations - in addition to discussing matters, the ENP should be able to implement them. Key areas for joint efforts will be discussed in Prague at the highest level, including issues of security, energy, climate change, migration, etc.

The high representative of the EU noted that there is a need to rethink and rebuild the current European order, outside of working within the framework of the EU or NATO. The first discussion among the leaders of the countries will be devoted to how such an order should be organized.