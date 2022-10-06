European Union approved 8th package of sanctions against Russia

The sanctions package is a response to Russia’s ongoing escalation and illegal war against Ukraine, including the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory based on sham "referendums", the mobilization of additional troops and open nuclear threats.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the European Commission.

"This package introduces new EU import bans worth 7 billion euros to limit Russia's revenues, as well as export restrictions, which will further deprive the Kremlin's military-industrial complex of key components and technologies, and the Russian economy of European services. The sanctions also deprive the Russian army and its suppliers of additional goods and equipment necessary for waging war on the territory of Ukraine. The package also lays the foundation for the necessary legislative framework for the implementation of oil price restrictions," the message reads.

It is noted that the first part of the sanctions concerns individuals and organizations, and the second - restrictions on trade.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation carried out another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

In particular, the following was introduced:

- restrictions against individuals and legal entities;

- further restrictions on trade, new bans on the import of Russian products, which deprives the Russian economy of seven billion euros, as well as goods, and key technologies that Russia needs for the war in Ukraine;

- limiting the price of oil, which will help reduce Russia's income and maintain the stability of world energy markets;

- sanctions against those who try to bypass previous restrictions.