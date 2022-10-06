In addition to Hungary, eighth package of sanctions against Russian Federation was blocked by Cyprus, Malta, Belgium and Greece, - journalist Yozvyak

Several European Union countries, except Hungary, blocked the eighth package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced on Twitter by journalist Rikard Jozvyak, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that Hungary is usually accused of blocking new sanctions against the Russian Federation. However, this time several other countries took her side. According to him, it is about Cyprus, Malta, Belgium, and Greece.

"Budapest is really learning from the best in Brussels," the journalist emphasized.

