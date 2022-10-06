Head of Bundestag Defense Committee Strack-Zimmermann arrived in Kyiv for two-day visit

The head of the defense committee of the German Bundestag, Marie-Agns Strack-Zimmermann, wants to know which German tanks Ukraine needs and thus increase the pressure on the chancellor of Germany. Negotiations on further arms deliveries are planned.

The German politician announced this on her Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"We arrived in Kyiv. Being there, getting an impression of the situation and needs, communicating with politicians and the government, in particular with soldiers, is important for me in the current situation. Germany should increase its support," Strack-Zimmermann wrote.

On Thursday morning, Strack-Zimmermann will visit the destroyed Antonov airport. Then she plans to visit various positions of the Ukrainian army and get an idea of ​​the latest events at the front. Negotiations are scheduled for Friday with representatives of the Ukrainian parliament and government, in particular Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and chief adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky Andrii Yermak.

