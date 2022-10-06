Putin faced defeat on battlefield and drowned in feeling of "victim", - Borrell

Putin’s speech about the "joining" of captured Ukrainian territories to Russia shows that he is in complete isolation and has lost touch with reality.

This was announced by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"On the one hand, all this looks familiar, since Putin resorted to a similar procedure in 2014 during the annexation of Crimea (undisguised use of force, violent "referendum", followed by a grand ceremony on the occasion of the "completion of the matter"). On the other hand, the events last week are perceived differently. Putin now faced defeat on the battlefield, growing opposition at home, and growing isolation abroad. His speech and the style of thinking he presented were an almost surreal cocktail of savage threats, conspiratorial thoughts, and fanciful imagery. This suggests that this man is so isolated that he drowned in the feeling of a "victim" and lost touch with reality," he explained.

According to Borrell, the entire "solemn ceremony" in the Kremlin only testified to the absolutely illegal theft of territories. All four regions of Ukraine that Russia tried to annex were seized by force, after which Russia held fake "referendums" there with the participation of a small number of the population, while people were forced to vote at gunpoint.

