A "mobilization campaign" is gaining momentum in occupied Sevastopol. Representatives of "military commissars" pay the most attention to drivers and tractor drivers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

So, in the 1st city hospital, full ambulance drivers received summonses. At the "Zolota Balka" winemaking enterprise, 100% are tractor drivers.

"The mobilized are housed in the military town of the 810th Marine Brigade. Over the last week, about 300 new recruits have arrived here. Those mobilized undergo accelerated basic combat training under the guidance of instructors from the 47th motorized rifle division and the 810th brigade. The greatest attention is paid to the training of the crews of IFV, APC, and "Hrad" anti-aircraft guns. There are no samples of modern military equipment. Sniper and sapper units are being prepared separately. Actions are being worked out as part of the BTRG and in small groups," the message says.

Most of the staff are men over 40. Among them are participants of the Russian wars in Ichkeria, and several "Afghans". A significant part of the former military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will remain in the territory of Crimea after the occupation.

All 2C3 "Akatsiya" and ZSU-23-4 "Shilka" self-propelled guns, which were managed to be brought into minimal working condition, were removed from the parking lot for long-term storage of military equipment of the 810th brigade. Part of the staff has already left for the Donetsk and Kherson directions.

"Before being sent to the combat zone, special classes on "political training" are held with the mobilized, at which the following theses are conveyed:

- the Ukrainian leadership has long received and distributed funds for the surrender of territories;

- you will not have to take part in real combat, you just need to shoot for show;

- the explosions in Crimea were agreed with Putin, so everything is under control;

- we haven't started anything yet;

- China will soon provide modern missiles that will demolish Ukrainian cities "to zero", the Russian Federation is protecting its missiles for the time being," the Defence Intelligence added.

