Ukraine can increase export revenues thanks to "green" energy

Ukraine can increase revenues from electricity exports thanks to an increase in its production at renewable energy power plants.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by Kyrylo Kryvolap, director of the Center for Economic Recovery, adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, during the national telethon.

"There are directions that are important for us now. We were developing renewable energy before the invasion, and now our electricity export is actually the second item of export after agricultural products.

We have such prospects that at the expense of electricity we can completely cover the income we received from the transit of Russian gas, which we have been holding on to for the past 20 years," Kryvolap said.

According to him, the state can increase the production of electricity for further export at the expense of renewable energy sources.

"For example, to develop wind energy. Especially in the west of Ukraine, where everything is stable. There are reforms that we should do now," Kryvolap emphasized.

As reported, on September 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine can become a "green energy hub" for Europe and increase electricity exports to the EU to replace "dirty" Russian energy resources.

According to him, Ukraine has a huge natural potential for the development of opportunities in green energy and in the production of green hydrogen. According to the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, energy companies can complete 300 to 500 MW of green energy capacity in the coming months, if the state provides them with an extension of the guaranteed support conditions for 1-2 years so that the companies have time to complete their facilities.