Two bodies with signs of torture were found at factory in Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. PHOTOS

Two dead men were found at the factory in the recently liberated Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under the age of 21, pregnant women, and people with a weak psyche!

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On October 6, the investigative-prosecutor team conducted an inspection at a brick-making workshop in Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. Near a metal cylinder drum, law enforcement officers found two corpses of men in their 60s with their hands tied. Two corpses had traces of torture," - reads the messages

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyan District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the investigators of the Kupiansk district police department of the MDNP in the Kharkiv region.

