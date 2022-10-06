Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 60% of kamikaze drones that Russia used against Ukraine - General Staff

Russia launched 86 kamikaze drones at civilian objects in Ukraine. Most of them were destroyed by the AFU.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"This night, the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 out of 12 kamikaze drones. In total, since the beginning of the enemy's use of unmanned kamikaze aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136" type, they used 86 units, of which 60% were destroyed," Hromov said.

