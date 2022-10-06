European Parliament calls on world to significantly increase arms supplies to Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament called on all countries and international organizations to unconditionally condemn the fake referendums in Ukraine and Russia’s attempt to seize Ukrainian territories by force. The EP approved the resolution with the corresponding appeal on Thursday.

The document was approved by 504 votes to 26, 36 deputies abstained.

Members of the European Parliament declare that the results of fictitious referendums held at gunpoint on the annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are invalid, and call on EU member states to impose additional tough sanctions.

In addition, MEPs called on EU member states and other countries that support Ukraine to significantly increase their military aid, especially in the areas requested by the Ukrainian government. Hesitating member states should provide their fair share of the necessary military aid that will help stop the war, the MPs added.

Recent Russian threats to use nuclear weapons are irresponsible and dangerous, warn MEPs.

They call on member states and international partners to prepare a quick and decisive response if Russia launches a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

Any attempt by Russia to strike the occupied territories as an attack on Russia itself is illegal and groundless, the European Parliament said.

The deputies also condemned military mobilization in Russia and measures to force residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to serve in the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Members of the European Parliament called for the creation of a special international tribunal in the case of aggression against Ukraine, "where Putin and all Russian civil and military officials and their proxies, responsible for the organization, resolution, and conduct of the war in Ukraine, will be brought to justice."

