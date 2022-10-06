European Union condemns Russia’s attempts to appropriate Ukrainian nuclear power plant

The EU also condemns the abduction of the director of the station, Murashov, and called on Russia to withdraw its troops and return control of the ZNPP to Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the European Union made during the meeting of the Permanent Council of the OSCE on Thursday in Vienna, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are seriously concerned about Russia's actions at and around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as at other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, which pose a threat to the safety of nuclear facilities and personnel and significantly increase the risk of a nuclear accident. We condemn Russia's attempts to legitimize its illegal seizure of nuclear facilities on the sovereign territory of Ukraine, including President Putin's recent "decree" regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the statement said.

The EU also condemned the Russian detention of Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and expressed full support for the work of the IAEA and its head "in providing assistance to Ukraine in ensuring nuclear and physical security, as well as in maintaining the fulfillment of guarantees."

"The only way to ensure the long-term security of the facility is for Russia to withdraw its troops from the ZNPP and return it to the full and exclusive control of Ukraine," the European Union said.

Read more: Ukraine calls for sanctions against Rosatom over attempted appropriation of Zaporizhzhia NPP - MFA