6 liberated settlements of Luhansk region are located in Lyman direction, - Haidai

Ukrainian defenders continue to liberate the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

"Six settlements liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk region are located in the Lyman region. All the occupiers who retreated from the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions gathered in the Luhansk region," the head of the region noted.

According to Haidai, the Russians are evacuating administrative institutions and removing equipment from hospitals in Svatovo.

"Hospitals are being robbed because they are not sure of long-term defense," added the head of the RMA.

Read more: AFU liberated Hrekivka in Luhansk region, - Haidai