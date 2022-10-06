Enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. October 6, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! 225 days of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continue. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The enemy is regrouping its units in separate directions.

The enemy fires at our positions along the contact line carry out engineering defense equipment in separate directions and conduct aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential areas, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. During this day, the occupiers launched 6 rockets and 7 air strikes, carried out more than 23 shellings from rocket-propelled grenades. Objects and civilian population of more than 25 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. Among others, these are Zaporizhzhia, Shepetivka, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Olhivske, and Hoptivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Yasna Poliana, and Bleshnia of the Chernihiv region and Seredyna Buda, Kianytsia and Fotovizh of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Strilecha, Neskuchne, Hatishche, and Vilkhuvatka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Siversk, and Verkhniokamianske;

in the Bakhmut direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Kurdiumivka, New York, and Zaitseve settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Kamianka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Paraskoviivka, Pisky, and Novomykhailivka settlements;

the enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. The infrastructure of more than twenty settlements was damaged by enemy shelling. In particular, Novoukrainka, Vremivka, Poltavka and Novopole.

In the South Buh region, more than thirty settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire. Among them are Pravdyne, Myrne, Kyselivka, Kobzartsi and Velyke Artakove.

Read more: AFU established control over 93 settlements in Kharkiv region, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Yakovlivka, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Vodiane and Liubomirivka settlements.

According to available information, the partial mobilization announced by the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation actually "absorbs" small settlements in remote regions of Russia. Conscription is carried out by the method of roundups, practically all male population of conscription age is forcibly taken to military commissariats. At the same time, in Moscow, the demobilization plan, which accounts for less than 0.2 percent of the population in districts, has not been fulfilled by half.

As before, the Russian invaders are using scorched earth tactics in Ukraine. Thus, during another chaotic retreat, the enemy blew up the dam, which caused the settlement of Raihorodok to flood. There is mass destruction of archives and copies of documents, especially those containing the history of the occupation, in Kadiivka. In Svatovo, the main infrastructure facilities, buildings, and territories have already been mined.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes during the day. The destruction of one stronghold, 5 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 5 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down 5 enemy UAVs, including two Shahed-136 and one Mohajer-6. Missile troops and artillery during the current day hit 19 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, and 6 artillery men.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 61,330 people, 266 planes, 232 helicopters, 2,449 tanks, 1,424 artillery systems, 5,064 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

We work for victory! We believe in the Armed Forces! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.