On October 6, from 15:00 to 20:00, air defense forces destroyed 5 enemy drones, - General Staff

General Staff of AFU released information that on October 6, from 15:00 to 20:00, in south of Ukraine, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of Air Forces destroyed five occupants’ drones.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on official Facebook page of the AFU General Staff.

The report states that "one Iranian strike unmanned aerial system "Mohajer-6"; one operational-tactical level UAV "Orlan-10"; three Iranian kamikaze UAVs "Shahed-136" were destroyed".

