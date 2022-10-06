Number of dead as a result of missile shelling of Zaporizhzhia increased to 7, - OVA

Number of victims as a result of missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, which occurred on October 6 morning, has increased to seven. 5 people are still missing, 21 people were rescued.

This was reported by the Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hromadske.

Starukh specified that currently six people died in the apartment building, another woman died in the private sector. Now rescuers continue to analyze the rubble. Only then it will be possible to establish the exact number of dead and injured.

The Head of the OVA hopes that the work will be finished in a day. He assumes that the number of victims will still grow.

