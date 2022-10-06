US does not discuss deployment of nuclear weapons with Poland - State Department

The United States is not negotiating with Poland on possible deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory under Nuclear Sharing and has no intention to do so in countries that joined NATO after 1997.

This statement was made on Thursday during a briefing in Washington, DC by Deputy Spokesman for the U.S. Department of State Vedant Patel, informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Ukrinform.

"We are not aware of any official violation (by Poland - ed.) of this particular clause", - said the representative of the US Department when asked to comment on the statements of the Polish side about the country's chances to participate in the Nuclear Sharing program.

At the same time, he stressed that Poland is an important US ally within NATO.

The representative of the State Department also clearly noted that "the United States currently has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons on the territories of member countries that joined NATO after 1997".

