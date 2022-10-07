Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia for first time with kamikaze drones, infrastructure objects were damaged in two districts, - Starukh

The enemy attacked the regional center. Infrastructure objects in two districts of Zaporizhzhia were destroyed.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, informed this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the occupier used unmanned aerial vehicles for the first time. Previously, they were "Shahed-136" UAVs. That is why the townspeople did not hear too loud explosions.

According to preliminary information, there is one victim, he has been treated. The information is being clarified.

The occupier uses all available weapons against the civilian residents of the region. Missiles, anti-aircraft guns, artillery, and now also so-called kamikaze drones. Be attentive! Do not touch the remains of ammunition. It is not necessary to take pictures, shoot videos, and spread information about attacks. Trust official sources," he wrote.

