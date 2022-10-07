Rescuers continue to dismantle rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Currently, 11 dead are known. PHOTOS
7 61814
As of the morning of October 7, emergency rescue operations are underway at the site of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia destroyed as a result of rocket attacks on October 6.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.
At one address, 8 dead people were unblocked from under the rubble of a five-story residential building, 6 people were rescued, 5 of whom were hospitalized.
At another address, from under the rubble of a four-story residential building
three dead people were unblocked, 15 people were rescued, of which 8 were hospitalized.
In total, 21 people were saved, 11 people died.
As of 07:00 a.m., 45 people and 12 units of emergency services, as well as 5 units of equipment, were involved in the work
communal services.