Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 bodies of civilians were found in Sviatohirsk. INFOGRAPHICS
On October 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"On October 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Kurdiumivka.
In addition, 7 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in Sviatohirsk.
Another 7 people were injured yesterday," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.