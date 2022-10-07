In morning, occupiers fired three times with machine guns and mortars in Sumy region, - Zhyvytsky
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.
"The Bilopillia district. Around 10:00 p.m., the Russians shelled the border villages with artillery. 5 flights arrived.
At the same time, there were 4 arrivals on the territory of the Nova Sloboda districts.
As a result of the shelling, the cultural center was damaged: windows and doors were broken; administration premises: broken windows, damaged entrance door; residential building: the windows were broken, the walls of the house were cut, there is no electricity supply in the house.
At almost 6 in the morning, there were 4 machine gun rounds from the Russian side in Shalyhino. And already after 7 in the morning - 2 mortar attacks.
After 09:00 a.m., the enemy opened fire on the territory of the Velika Pysarivka district," the message reads.
It is noted that the details will be notified later.