Russian occupying troops hit Zaporizhzhia, residents are urged to stay in shelters.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the regional center. You are in shelters. There is a risk of repeated shelling," the message says.

