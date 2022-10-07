Minister Reznikov addressed Russian officers: "You can still save Russia from tragedy"

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, appealed to Russian servicemen not to waste time and save Russia from tragedy, and the Russian army from humiliation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reznikov's video message, recorded in Russian.

"I am addressing the soldiers and sailors, sergeants and foremen, midshipmen, officers, generals, and admirals of the Russian army. First of all, my words are addressed to the officers and the command. Therefore, you should make a decision," the Minister of Defense said.

Reznikov explained what is happening in Russia and who is to blame for the fact that tens of thousands of occupiers have already been liquidated and tens more will not return to their homes. He drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian officers who are at the head of the Armed Forces have become known throughout the world thanks to unprecedented successes at the front, while the Russian army only suffers losses and is ashamed.

"Our paratroopers under the command of Major General Maksym Myrgorodskyi are now on the front lines of your defense. And where are your paratroopers? You know. At the same place as your marines. In cemeteries. In Kostroma. Pskov, Ryazan, Ulyanovsk, Kaliningrad, Ulan-Ude, Tula, Novorossiysk, and other cities. Your paratroopers are now dying on the right bank of the Dnipro. They know their business. But someone in the Kremlin decided to send them to certain death," Reznikov continued.

The Minister of Defense emphasized: the Russian soldiers were deceived and betrayed, promising an easy walk, but in fact sending them to certain death.

"Now they don't listen to you. Because listening to you now means admitting mistakes. And in Moscow, they don't like the truth. It's easier to tell them how you died heroically in a battle with fictitious NATO hordes," Reznikov noted.

He emphasized that NATO is indeed supplying weapons. However, Ukrainian soldiers use it on the battlefield.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the front. Whether Lysychansk is under attack or Izyum is liberated. I have repeatedly presented awards and combat weapons to the best soldiers right in the trenches. It is an honor for me. Our president is with his army. And where is yours?" - noted the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Reznikov called on the occupiers to urgently stop fighting and promised them all life, safety, and justice.

"You know that in Ukraine you don't release anyone. You destroy entire cities where not long ago you were considered good neighbors and spoke Russian. And now enmity has been sown for generations to come. Many of you have already understood that you were sent to die for a noble cause," Reznikov stressed.

The minister asked a rhetorical question about who will go down in history as those who came to fight in Ukraine: "Like those who fought under the same flag as the prisoners? You will be remembered as thieves, rapists, and murderers."

"I will tell you what will happen next. Thousands of Russian boys will die. Even more, will be left without arms and legs. But they will be disgraced. And you will be made guilty. And they will betray again. As they have already betrayed more than once," Reznikov said.

According to him, the Russian command already understands that it is "trapped with war" - and will do everything to write off "its miscalculations, its thefts" on subordinates.

"After the war, it will be you who will look into the eyes of the crippled, widowed, and orphaned of your soldiers. Because no one from the Kremlin will reach them. You will have to live next to those who are now fleeing in droves from mobilization to Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and even Mongolia. And they will be sure that they did the right thing," the minister emphasized.

Reznikov stated that "Ukrainians do not need Russian land", their own is enough.

"We will guarantee life, safety, and justice to all who refuse to fight immediately. And we will achieve a tribunal for those who gave criminal orders. You can still save Russia from tragedy, and the Russian army from humiliation. But time passes. Don't miss it," Reznikov noted.