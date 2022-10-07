789 children were injured in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,207 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"As of the morning of October 7, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 418. The number of wounded has increased - more than 789," the message reads.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 405, Kharkiv - 252, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 75, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 57, Zaporizhzhia - 50, Dnipropetrovsk - 30," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

On October 5, a 14-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling by the enemy in the village of Zarichne, Lyman district, Donetsk region.

On October 6, the Russians shelled a residential quarter of Zaporizhzhia, injuring a 3-year-old boy.

