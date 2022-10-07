What is point of NATO if Ukraine is not in it? - Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Landsbergis

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis believes that without the participation of Ukraine, which defeated the Russian Federation, the existence of NATO is meaningless.

He said this on the air of Lithuanian radio, Censor.NET reports with reference to Delfi.

According to Landsbergis, President Volodymyr Zelensky did the right thing when he submitted an application for Ukraine's membership in NATO in an accelerated manner, recalling the country's aspirations. He noted that Lithuania supports this decision.

The diplomat said that "many questions would arise" if Ukraine, which won the war against Russia, did not become part of NATO in the future.

"My question is: what would NATO be and the meaning of NATO if there was no Ukraine in it. If NATO recognizes that our biggest strategic challenge in the 21st century is an aggressive Russia, and Ukraine is the only state that won the war against the Russian Federation, and it remains outside NATO. Then Ukraine becomes bigger than NATO, it becomes NATO's defender. Which in some sense protected NATO from a strategic enemy," said Landsbergis.

He called Ukraine "another strong transatlantic state that supports the US presence in Europe."