Verkhovna Rada called for creation of tribunal for Russian Federation

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on appealing to the UN, parliaments and governments of its member states, the European Union, and the Council of Europe regarding the creation of a special international tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

The corresponding decision was supported by 283 deputies. People's deputies call for the creation of a special international tribunal that could try the highest political and military leadership of Russia for committing crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

"There is no need to wait for the end of the war. It is necessary to start the prosecution of those involved in the aggression against our people. Russia must answer for everything!" - the message says.

