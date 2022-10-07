Nuclear attack by Russian Federation against Ukraine against background of future exercises is unlikely, - Estonian intelligence

Estonian intelligence believes that although the Russian Federation will soon conduct its annual exercises for the forces responsible for nuclear weapons, its use against Ukraine is unlikely.

This was stated by the head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Margo Grosberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to ERR.

According to him, despite the increasing talk of the risk of the Russian Federation resorting to a nuclear strike, it still does not look like the Russian forces are going to do it, and, besides, it would be irrational from a military point of view.

"I want to emphasize that from a military point of view, the use of these weapons is not rational - it will not have any effect, except for a minimal one... The nuclear threat cannot be ignored, but, in my opinion, it is not really significant," he says Grossberg.

