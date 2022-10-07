Ukraine will be first in world to receive latest air defense systems IRIS-T, - Ihnat

Ukrainian military personnel are trained to work with NASAMS and IRIS-T air defense systems.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat, during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Channel 5.

"Ukraine is the first country that will use IRISs. NASAMS is a matter of course, we have heard about it for a long time, and we will wait. Indeed, the specialists who will use them are already gaining some experience, and undergoing some training. We are looking forward to strengthen our air defense system, at least a small number of these complexes, but we will wait for larger deliveries," Ignat said.

IRIS-T SLM - developed by Diehl Defense land-based air defense system on MAN SX 45 chassis (8 x 8) with modified IRIS-T short-range guided missiles with infrared homing head, equipped with a powerful engine. The firing range from the vertical launcher is up to 40 km, the damage is 20 km. Can target aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, jet artillery, drones, anti-radar missiles, and bombs.

The delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany to Ukraine is expected already this fall.

