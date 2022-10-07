"In order to stop liberation of Ukraine, Russia began to manipulate topic of negotiations," - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if Russia really wanted negotiations, it would respond to dozens of proposals from Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state stated this at a meeting of the European Council.

"In order to stop the liberation of Ukraine, Russia began to manipulate the topic of negotiations and allegedly mentioned the dialogue that it rejected by starting this war against Ukraine and against all of you, against all of Europe. It is obvious that Russia does not want any real negotiations. Because if it wanted , would react to dozens of our proposals and efforts. Russia just wants to buy time. It wants to regroup its forces and accumulate resources to strike again. We must prevent it from doing this," the president emphasized.

It will be recalled that the speaker of the Federation Council Matviyenko offered the Parliament of Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table.

Earlier, President Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security Council on the "impossibility of negotiations" with Putin.

