Czech Republic is planning major government visit to Kyiv

The Czech Republic is planning a large-scale visit to Kyiv with the participation of about half of the government ministers on October 31.

This was said by government spokesman Vaclav Smolka, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Exactly which ministers will go to Kyiv depends on what agenda will be agreed upon during the further preparation of the visit. The main topics will be the consequences of Russian aggression and post-war reconstruction.

The spokesman noted that a trip to Ukraine in wartime conditions will have its own specifics from the point of view of security, and all these risks will need to be taken into account.

The Czech government regularly conducts negotiations in this format with Poland, Slovakia, and Israel.

We will remind you that the day before, the founding meeting of a new format of European cooperation - the European Political Community - was held in Prague, in connection with which Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visited the Czech capital.

