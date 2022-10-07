Council recognized Kuril Islands as territory occupied by Russia

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine declared support for Japan’s position regarding its Northern territories and recognized that they continue to be under Russian occupation.

287 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the relevant resolution, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

In the resolution "On the appeal of the VR to the international community regarding the Northern Territories of Japan", the Council declares its support for Japan's position regarding its Northern Territories and recognizes that these territories continue to be under the occupation of Russia.

The Parliament calls on the international community to continue taking all possible measures for the contractual and legal status of Japan's Northern Territories.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada appeals to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe, NATO, the OSCE, GUAM, and the national parliaments of foreign countries for consistent support and appropriate actions regarding the settlement of the status of Japan's Northern Territories.

The resolution enters into force from the day of its adoption.

It will be recalled that earlier the Japanese authorities decided to officially call the southern Kuril Islands their "primitive territories under illegal occupation". For the past 10 years, official Tokyo has avoided this wording.