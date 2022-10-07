Enemy attacks in areas of 13 populated areas of Donbas were repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 7, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 226 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is focusing its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions in certain directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. During the day, the occupiers launched 2 rockets and 5 air strikes, launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Objects and civilian population of more than 10 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. Among them - Ridkodub, Huliaipilske, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Slavhorod. The enemy used 4 Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles to strike the populated areas of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv.

Read more: Security Service of Ukraine notified 26 top organizers of pseudo-referendum on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In other directions, the Russian occupiers carried out shelling:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Senkivka and Yasna Poliana settlements of Chernihiv region, as well as Seredyna Buda, Fotovizh, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka, Holyshivske, Kiyanytsia, Myropillia, Mezenivka and Slavhorod of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Basove, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruha, Krasne, Strelecha, Staritsa, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, and Dvorichna settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Terny, Raihorodok, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Torske, Ivanivka and Hrekivka settlements;

in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Mayorsk, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Zaitseve, and Odradivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Kamianka, Novobakhmutivka, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka.

on the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the infrastructure in the districts of Novoukrainka, Pavlivka, Neskuchny, Chervone, Huliaipol, and Novopil was damaged by enemy shelling.

in the South Bug direction, more than twenty settlements near the contact line were affected by fire.

Watch more: Prime Minister of Finland Marin on how to end war: Russia should leave territory of Ukraine. VIDEO

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Andriivka, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Kamianka, Pobieda, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Ternovi Pody.

The Russian occupation authorities continue to put pressure on the citizens of Ukraine who remained in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. According to available information, in some areas of the city of Horlivka, representatives of the "power structures" intimidate local residents who did not support the accession of the temporarily occupied region to the Russian Federation in an illegal referendum. Men who avoid mobilization continue to be identified, detained, and forcibly sent to units of the 1st Army Corps to replace casualties.

According to the available information, there are significant problems with the material support of the mobilization measures carried out by the military leadership of the Russian Federation. Thus, at the beginning of October, of the 8,000 demobilized persons staying at the base of the Novosibirsk Higher Command School, no more than half were provided with military uniforms. In addition, only field uniforms and shoes are issued to the specified personnel. The rest of the equipment must be bought at your own expense or try to get it from the local authorities as humanitarian aid. The issue of providing the mobilized with helmets and body armor remains problematic.

The Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses in the south of our country. Thus, in the area of ​​Kakhovka, Kherson region, the destruction of personnel and military equipment, including air defense equipment, has been confirmed. Also, as a result of effective fire damage to the area of ​​the enemy's concentration near the village of Borozenske, on October 5 of this year, the losses of the enemy amounted to 10 people killed and about 20 wounded.

Read more: Shots are heard in occupied Enerhodar: electricity, water and Internet have disappeared, - Mayor Orlov

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes during the day. It was confirmed that 8 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, were destroyed. In addition, our air defense units shot down two UAVs and two enemy helicopters. Rocket troops and artillery hit one area of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, a pontoon crossing, and a WED complex in a day.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.