Occupiers shelled Nikopol district: one person was killed and one was wounded

On Friday, October 7, the Russians shelled the Nikopol district. As a result of this attack, a person died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznichenko.

"In the evening, the Russians shelled the Nikopol district again," the message reads.

According to Reznichenko, the Russians were firing from "Grad" and heavy artillery.

"A 37-year-old man was killed and a 42-year-old man was wounded in the Chervonohryhoriv community. He is in the hospital," added the head of the RMA.

We will remind that the occupiers hit Nikopol at night with anti-aircraft guns, and the shelling was caught on video.

