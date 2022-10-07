Number of dead as a result of missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia on October 6 reached 14 people - City Council

Number of people killed as a result of Russian occupants’ missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia on October 6 morning reached 14.

It was reported by Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoly Kurtev, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Disappointing news continues to come to us from the rubble of the houses affected by yesterday's attack. The death toll has now increased to fourteen," Kurtev wrote in his telegram channel on Friday evening.

Earlier, the communication department of Zaporizhzhia regional police reported 12 dead and 12 wounded, including two children. In addition, according to the city council, 15 people were reported missing.

