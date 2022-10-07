Kamikaze drones again attack Mykolaiv region, - OVA

One of them was shot down by Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, two are still in air.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly Kim.

"The hunt for mopeds (drones) has begun. Minus one moped, two are still in the air," - Kim wrote.

At the same time, an alarm was declared in Voznesensky district of Mykolaiv region.

It should be reminded that Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian cities with Iranian drones, causing damage to infrastructure and housing. On Friday, October 7, around one o'clock in the morning, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia.

